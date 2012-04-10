Dennis Rodman Fights Back: 'I'm Not Broke And I'm Not Sick'

Photo: Getty Images

Last month, Dennis Rodman’s lawyer, Linnea Willis, said in court papers that the former NBA star was broke, and extremely sick.Willis said Rodman owed more than $800,000 in child support and his financial advisor said he was struggling with alcoholism and it was getting worse.



Rodman went on the Today Show and denied all of those claims, according to USA Today.

Rodman said:

“Yeah, I pay child support. I’m not one of the guys that made Michael Jordan money or Scottie Pippen money. I made a decent living in the NBA, but broke? I’m not broke.”

Rodman denied his ‘sickness’ as well:

“I’m not sick, man. People have had those allegations about me since 1995. ‘Dennis parties a lot, Dennis does this.’ I’m going to do what I do. I’ve proved people wrong from day one, I’m still proving people wrong that the fact that I’m still loving it…I feel good. I’m 50 years old, I do go out and have a good time, and most of the things I do is based on appearances around the world.”

