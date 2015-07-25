Dennis Rodman just endorsed Donald Trump

Donald Trump on Friday received his first major endorsement from a high-profile celebrity.

Former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman tweeted out his support for Trump’s candidacy, citing the real-estate mogul’s business experience.

@realDonaldTrump has been a great friend for many years. We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016

— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) July 24, 2015

The reality television star has been lacking in serious endorsements, which campaign strategists point out are a key to winning the nomination. At this point, the only major public figures to endorse Trump are Rodman and Stephen Stepanek, a state representative in New Hampshire.

Rodman has made political headlines before for his support of eccentric, if widely disliked, leaders. In 2013, Rodman travelled to North Korean to meet with dictator Kim Jong Un, who impressed the former NBA star.

“To see a guy like that , this 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-1 guy, have that much power, in a country like that, and see people get emotional, crying, 20 thousand of them clapping, it was so surreal,” Rodman said, according to The Washington Post. “It blew my mind.”

