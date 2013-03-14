Dennis Rodman Built His Own 'Popemobile'

Former NBA star and new diplomat Dennis Rodman was in Rome today, riding around town in a Mercedes-Benz SUV customised to resemble the Popemobile.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Rodman had the SUV modelled after one used by Pope Benedict XVI, but it’s not quite right:
In fact, Pope Benedict had just taken delivery of a newer, larger model in December. Still, Rodman’s version does look like previous official Popemobiles.
Here’s the most recent Mercedes-Benz Popemobile:
Photo: via Mercedes
