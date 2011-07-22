Dennis Rodman’s 50th Birthday Party Involved Wearing Women’s Clothes And DJ-ing With Diplo

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.youtube.com

Two months after his actual birthday, Dennis Rodman hit the Vegas Strip Tuesday night for a 50th-birthday blowout.Judging by the report in the Las Vegas Sun, it was a Hangover-esque night of partying.



He showed up in a predictably gaudy getup. Wearing a “psychedelic, floral-patterned Loudmouth Golf blazer over a lacy black camisole with jeans, white-and-orange Nike Air Force Ones and an Ed Hardy baseball cap.”

He preceded to eat at feast at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Paris Las Vegas. The meal included such fare as macaroni and cheese pops, New York Strip steak, and the King Kong Sundae.

After that, it was on to the clubs:

Rodman stopped by Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club, where his group and he drank Jagermeister at their VIP table. Rodman got the club hyped as he stood near the dancers’ stage and made it rain hundreds of dollar bills. Rodman also partied at XS at the Encore with DJ Diplo and had breakfast, which included a Corona(!), with a friend at Riva by Wolfgang Puck at the Venetian and drinks at nearby La Scena.

