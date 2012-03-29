11 Pop Culture Icons Who Had Millions And Then Blew It All

Between his creepy ex-marriage to Carmen Electra, the nutty 'dos and even zanier head gear, it's hard to remember exactly what it was about Dennis Rodman that ever made him famous in the first place.

Oh yeah, basketball.

The former Chicago Bull has been off the court for years and has had trouble affording two things: his reported alcohol and drug addiction and more than $800,000 in unpaid child support, according to ABC news.

Might as well add legal expenses to that, too, as his attorney said Rodman 'is broke and cannot afford any additional fees.'