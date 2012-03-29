11 Pop Culture Icons Who Had Millions And Then Blew It All

Photo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Whether they were born rich or clawed their way to stardom, celebrity financial ruin knows no bounds.And Americans love to watch the mighty fall.
We’re practically spoon-fed celebrity horror stories and tune in every week to watch impractical characters strut around in $400 shoes and attempt to pass as “average consumers.”
Between his creepy ex-marriage to Carmen Electra, the nutty 'dos and even zanier head gear, it's hard to remember exactly what it was about Dennis Rodman that ever made him famous in the first place.
Oh yeah, basketball.
The former Chicago Bull has been off the court for years and has had trouble affording two things: his reported alcohol and drug addiction and more than $800,000 in unpaid child support, according to ABC news.
Might as well add legal expenses to that, too, as his attorney said Rodman 'is broke and cannot afford any additional fees.'
Aka Teresa Giudice, the housewife and mother of four declared bankruptcy in 2010 with more than $9 million in debt. Her home went into foreclosure the same year.
What's funny is how she explained the situation to People: 'What is true is that due to the economy, most of my husband's real estate ventures failed despite his hard work.'
One episode of her show featured her getting breast implants and showering her daughter with new clothes and acting classes.
A bad role model for financiers everywhere. This quote just about sums it up:
'I have all the characteristics of a human being: flesh, blood, skin, hair; but not a single, clear, identifiable emotion, except for greed and disgust. Something horrible is happening inside of me and I don't know why. My nightly bloodlust has overflown into my days. I feel lethal, on the verge of frenzy. I think my mask of sanity is about to slip.'
Forget that he lost every cent he ever made off the whole parachute pants era. MC Hammer has since become a man of many ventures, including buying a sizable stake in Cash4Gold.
We've written before about how this is industry is sketchy. But really all you have to do is listen to the man's promotional transcript:
'U.K. What's goin down? It's your man MC Hammer. It's time to take that gold -- you don't need the crown jewels! -- it's time to take that gold and get it sold! Send Cash4Gold all your unwanted, your broken jewelry and we'll send you cash. And don't forget to tell us who would you like to see in our next U.K. commercial. We melt gold, baby!'
'Sex and the City' heroine Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) was meant to represent the 'every woman.' Let's hope she didn't.
Bradshaw splurged on $400 shoes, was rarely found at a restaurant without a cocktail in hand and probably wore the same thing twice just about NEVER.
When she can't even get a loan to buy her apartment, she realises she's worth less than $800--and has more than $40,000 worth of shoes piled up in her closet.
Even Blade couldn't escape the IRS.
Wesley Snipes owed a reported $17 million to Uncle Sam and paid the piper for it by spending three years behind bars.
'Convicted in 2008, Snipes also owed the government 17 million dollars in back taxes,' reported the Fiscal Times' Raina Kelly. 'Even now, Snipes charges he was targeted by the IRS for his celebrity and given a disproportionately long sentence compared to similar convictions.'
While it's true that a 16-year-old with a cell phone isn't exactly a sign of wealth these days, that wasn't the case when 'Clueless' premiered in 1995.
The iconic teen flick centered around Cher, a somewhat tamer version of Paris Hilton, who treats cars like disposable shuttles to the mall and has a remote controlled closet.
As if!
He seems to come out with a blockbuster flick every few months, but still Nicholas Cage is struggling to pay back $13 million in taxes.
This probably has something to do with it: 'Cage spent lavishly over the years, accumulating 9 Rolls Royces, 30 motorcycles, exotic pets, multiple luxury vehicles, a castle, and homes throughout the world.'
Speaking of homes, he's reportedly got more than a dozen around the world, several of which have already been auctioned off by the IRS.
Ryan Howard had a pretty promising career ahead of him when audiences first met him as an eye-rolling and overly ambitious background character in the NBC sit-com. In two seasons, we watched him go from a temp to a leather-backed seat at the corporate offices of Dunder Mifflin.
That was until he developed a pretty nasty coke habit, went nuts with the company credit card and, oh yeah, was arrested for securities fraud after he lied to investors about the success of their new website.
Less than two years ago, Lindsay Lohan was on the brink of watching her life--personal and financial--completely collapse.
There's no telling how much cash she's unloaded on attorneys' fee fighting battle after battle in court over alleged DUIs, probation violations and theft. And don't even get us started on the partying.
One of her least responsible purchases? A Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG worth more than $180,000, which she promptly proceeded to crash.
Good thing she gets paid to tweet.
