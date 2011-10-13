Unix Inventor Dennis Ritchie Has Died

Photo: Adeptis

It’s only just come to public attention that Dennis Ritchie, creator of the C programming language and co-creator of the Unix operating system, died at his home this weekend at the age of 71.We do not have any more information at this time.



Ritchie’s contributions to the computing world were influential and far-reaching — C was one of the earliest programming languages and Unix even went far enough to lay the foundation for Mac OS X.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.