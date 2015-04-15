Dennis Quaid caught on tape having a major, expletive-ridden meltdown on movie set

Actor Dennis Quaid was caught on camera going on an expletive-ridden rant while shooting his latest film, “Truth”, about Dan Rather’s last days at CBS News.

In a 43-secondYouTube clip, Quaid is heard screaming at crew members:

“What the f—? Keep going. I am acting here, and this d–khead here wanders on my set. I can’t even get a line out, until Dopey the d–k starts whispering in your ear and you’re not even watching anymore… Don’t f—–g ‘Dennis’ me. I am doing my job here. I am a pro. This is the most unprofessional set I have ever been on. This is horse s–t! I’ve got these f——g zombies over here that I have to look at, I have a bunch of p—–s staring at me, and this f—–g baby. This is garbage. Blow me.”

Watch the full video below, it’s pretty crazy (warning: explicit language):

But not everyone is convinced the video is real, with many commenters saying they think it may be a prank.

“A number of commenters on Reddit, where the video with over 460,000 views has been upvoted over 4,000 times, are speculating it’s a prank for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ — a late-night show that has had its fair share of viral hoaxes,” notes The Wrap. “One commenter on the site even said he works for the ABC talk show, and can ‘confirm’ it’s a prank.”

Quaid has previously helped Ellen DeGeneres prank people on her show, but as The Wrap notes, “there is no release date or even a trailer for ‘Truth,’ so the actor probably isn’t thirsty for publicity yet.”

Both ABC and Quaid’s reps have not yet responded to inquiries regarding the video.

