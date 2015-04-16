Dennis Quaid's meltdown was actually part of this Funny or Die prank

Aly Weisman
Dennis QuaidFunny or Die

On Tuesday, what appeared to be a cell phone video of Dennis Quaid flipping out and yelling at crew members on a film set went totally viral.

Dennis Quaid freakout GIFPlay GIFYouTube

Many guessed that the video was a prank coordinated by Jimmy Kimmel —  but they were only half right. Turns out the expletive-ridden rant was promotion for a new Funny or Die video starring Quaid.

In the full video released today, Quaid’s rant is explained with a few more visuals.

“I am acting here, and this d—head wanders onto my set. I can’t even get a line out until dopey the d— starts whispering in your ear and you’re not even watching anymore.”

Dennis Quaid freak out Funny or Die film setfunnyordie.com

“I am doing my job here. I am a pro. This is the most unprofessional set I have ever been on. This is horses—!”

Dennis Quaid freak out Funny or Diefunnyordie.com

“I’ve got these f——- zombies over here that I have to look at. I have a bunch of p—— staring at me.”

Dennis Quaid freak out Funny or Die zombiesfunnyordie.com

“And this f—— baby!”

Dennis Quaid freak out Funny or Diefunnyordie.com

“This is garbage!”

Dennis Quaid freak out Funny or Diefunnyordie.com

“Blow me!”

Dennis Quaid freak out Funny or Die hair dryer film setfunnyordie.com

“Sorry, I get grumpy when my hair gets flat,” Quaid concludes in the video. “This is a really crazy set.”

Watch the full video explanation below:

Dennis Quaid’s On-Set Freak Out: The Full Video from Funny Or Die

