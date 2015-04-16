Dennis Quaid's meltdown was actually part of this Funny or Die prank

On Tuesday, what appeared to be a cell phone video of Dennis Quaid flipping out and yelling at crew members on a film set went totally viral.

Many guessed that the video was a prank coordinated by Jimmy Kimmel — but they were only half right. Turns out the expletive-ridden rant was promotion for a new Funny or Die video starring Quaid.

In the full video released today, Quaid’s rant is explained with a few more visuals.

“I am acting here, and this d—head wanders onto my set. I can’t even get a line out until dopey the d— starts whispering in your ear and you’re not even watching anymore.”

“I am doing my job here. I am a pro. This is the most unprofessional set I have ever been on. This is horses—!”

“I’ve got these f——- zombies over here that I have to look at. I have a bunch of p—— staring at me.”

“And this f—— baby!”

“This is garbage!”

“Blow me!”

“Sorry, I get grumpy when my hair gets flat,” Quaid concludes in the video. “This is a really crazy set.”

Watch the full video explanation below:

Dennis Quaid’s On-Set Freak Out: The Full Video from Funny Or Die

