14-Year-Old Allegedly Conspired With Her Boyfriend To Kill Her Real Estate Blogger Dad

Dennis Lane

Maryland police believe a well-respected local blogger was stabbed to death by his 14-year-old daughter’s boyfriend at her request in his home in affluent Ellicott City, the Baltimore Sun reports.



Morgan Lane Arnold, 14, and her boyfriend Jason Anthony Bulmer, 19, will be charged as adults in the stabbing of Arnold’s father, Howard County blogger and real estate exec Dennis Lane, police told the Sun. Police plan to charge them with first and second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police believe the couple planned the murder for months in advance and decided to act on Thursday night, the Sun reported. After Arnold left open the sliding glass door of her father’s home, Bulmer allegedly snuck in and stabbed Lane several times at 4:20 a.m., according to police. When the cops arrived, they reportedly found Bulmer covered in blood.

Arnold allegedly told her boyfriend that they could run away together after the murder. Police don’t know why the couple decided to kill Lane.

Lane wrote “Tale of Two Cities,” a prominent local blog about real estate and local news in Howard County, which is just west of Baltimore. He also wrote a monthly business column and worked at real estate company Lee & Associates.

He had joint custody of his daughter with his ex-wife, and he and his daughter seemed “very close,” Lane’s co-worker told the Sun.

