The Daily Show Breaks A Bottle Over Dennis Kucinich's Head (TWICE) To Find Out Why He's An Indestructible Liberal

Did you know Dennis Kucinich is a liberal, vegan ventriloquist who proposed a Department of Peace and supports the legalization of marijuana?



Did you know Dennish Kucinich keeps winning his House of Republican seat in a blue collar district of Ohio?

John Oliver tried to understand.

So he smashed a bottle on the Congressman’s head.

It broke. Kucinich did not.

Conclusion: “Dennis Kucinich was literally unstoppable.”

The Republicans are trying to stop him be redistricting Ohio, meaning he needs to find a new district.

Cue The Denniscision.

“I’ve decided that if I have my way I’m going to take my talents to Edgewater Beach in Cleveland, OH and stay in Cleveland,” Kucinich said.

Clevelanders were outraged.

“I feel horrible, disappointed. I can’t believe that he would do that to Cleveland.”

“I think it was a slap in the face to the city.”

“This is the worse thing that could ever happen to Cleveland since Modell taking the Browns away. Bottom line.”

And then John Oliver smashed another glass bottle over the Representative’s head.

Kucinich did not flinch.

It was all very strange.

