HOUSE OF THE DAY: You Can Buy The Giant Mansion Of Imprisoned Former Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski

Photo: Courtesy of Grand Estates Auction Company

A prison cell must have been a difficult adjustment for former Tyco CEO, Dennis Kozlowski. Kozlowski was convicted of stealing corporate funds in 2005 and now he calls federal prison home. The $26 million mansion he once inhabited in New Hampshire is now up for auction.The estate sits on more than 15-acres of land on the coast of New Hampshire with beautiful ocean views. Amenities include nine fireplaces, a 13-seat home theatre, gym, spa, steam room, sauna, elevator, home office, game room, gourmet kitchen, indoor and outdoor pools, a cabana, tennis courts and a driveway made of crushed seashells.



Grand Estates Auction Company is auctioning the house.

