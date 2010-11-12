HOUSE OF THE DAY: You Can Buy The Giant Mansion Of Imprisoned Former Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski

A prison cell must have been a difficult adjustment for former Tyco CEO, Dennis Kozlowski. Kozlowski was convicted of stealing corporate funds in 2005 and now he calls federal prison home. The $26 million mansion he once inhabited in New Hampshire is now up for auction.The estate sits on more than 15-acres of land on the coast of New Hampshire with beautiful ocean views. Amenities include nine fireplaces, a 13-seat home theatre, gym, spa, steam room, sauna, elevator, home office, game room, gourmet kitchen, indoor and outdoor pools, a cabana,  tennis courts and a  driveway made of crushed seashells.

Grand Estates Auction Company is auctioning the house.

The estate sits on more than 15 acres of marsh front property

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Step inside the double mahogany doors to the breath taking foyer complete with marble floors

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

The formal living room features a gas fireplace and mahogany floors

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Relax in the family room and watch the 65 inch flat screen with surround sound

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

The kitchen is filled with top of the line GE appliances and hand painted Chinese cabinet doors

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Enjoy eggs in the breakfast room with sun pouring in the five foot windows covering the walls

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

For a more formal affair, dine with guests in this exquisite dining room

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Take a load off in the sitting room with yet another fireplace

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Why go to the movie theatre when you have your own?

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

There's even a concession stand for movie snacking

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Swim at anytime of the year in this indoor pool

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

The master suite is a private third floor retreat with high ceilings and an ocean view

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

The master bathroom features an over-sized shower with a built-in seat, and three shower heads

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

There are several charming guest bedrooms

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

The guest bathrooms feature jacuzzi style tubs

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

Take in the beautiful scenery on the porch... with another fireplace

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

The mansion looks just as picturesque at dusk

Source: Grand Estates Auction Company

