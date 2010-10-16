There He Goes: Dennis Kneale Is Joining Fox Biz

After rocky tenure at CNBC, Dennis Kneale is going to rival Fox Business News according to TVNewser.



Other former CNBCers there include Liz Clayman and of course Charlie Gasparino.

It had been reported last month that Kneale would probably soon be out at CNBC over a failure to come up with a new contract.

Kneale’s contract ended today, and we hear his desk is already cleaned off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.