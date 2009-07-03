Dennis Kneale's Latest Freak Out: "Nanny nanny boo boo!"

Apparently Dennis Kneale can’t get enough of financial and economic blogs. Despite his claim that he doesn’t read them, he can quote them at length. On last night’s episode of…well, whatever the show is called…he went on another rant against Dealbreaker, Gawker, Huffington Post, Business Insider/ClusterStock, Zero Hedge and Annuity IQ.

Bess Levin of DealBreaker has transcribed the entire thing right here. It’s awesome. Even better, however, is watching Beaker himself go on the borepath against blogs.





