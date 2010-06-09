Dennis Kneale Is Off Power Lunch

Photo: CNBC

We’ve just learned from a source close to the situation that Dennis Kneale is no longer on “Power Lunch.” This goes hand-in-hand with what Kneale told us two weeks ago in an exclusive interview.Kneale was under the impression his days were numbered at CNBC, as his contract was running out per the industry standard three-year agreement. But so far, he’s still been on the channel; just off “Power Lunch.”



UPDATE – A CNBC spokesperson confirmed that Kneale is officially off the show and sent us the following statement:

As our media and technology editor, Dennis is providing news, analysis and commentary on that important sector and he can be seen across CNBC. Today he had a great piece on Venture Capital Opportunities & Threats and yesterday he had a piece on the Video Chat Wars

“Power Lunch” was just reduced by an hour due to David Faber’s new show and an extended “Fast Money Half Time Report” cutting into the 12-2 p.m. time slot it had held since 1998.

The spokesperson said the other “Power Lunch” anchors, Sue Herrera, Michelle Caruso Cabrera and Tyler Mathisen, are keeping their spots on the show. Each of them has been with the network considerably longer than Kneale, who joined in 2007.

It’s a shame to see Kneale off the show. He may have been a bit outspoken, but he told it like it is.

