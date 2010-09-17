Dennis Kneale Is Just About Gone From CNBC

Photo: www.jou.ufl.edu

Dennis Kneale will not have his contract renewed at CNBC, barring some kind of last-minute shift, According to Jeff Bercovici.Back in June, Kneale left Power Lunch and took on a kind of floating, nebulous role as a media and tech correspondent.



His tenure has been characterised by controversial fights with bloggers, and even CNBC itself.

Kneale is paid $500k/year according to Bercovici. Were he to stay, his salary would probably be much lower.

