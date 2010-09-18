Dennis Kneale: "I'm Still Here, You Bastards"

Dennis Kneale.

CNBC’s Dennis Kneale has fired back at a report that he will likely leave the network following the expiration of his contract in the coming weeks.”hello fans-friends&followers! in the immortal words of steve mcqueen in closing shot of ‘papillon’: ‘i’m still here, you bastards,'” Kneale wrote on Twitter this morning.



He added: “to the blogs: reports of my demise are once again premature–but thanks for all the bits!”

On Thursday evening, Jeff Bercovici of AOL Daily Finance reported that Kneale, who is CNBC’s tech and media editor, was set to exit the network because executives are “unwilling to re-up him at anything close to his current salary, believed to be around $500,000 a year.”

Kneale’s contract is up on October 15, three years after his 2007 start date. We hear CNBC has made Kneale an offer to stay and that there’s a possibility he will remain at the network. Negotiations like these often go down to the wire.

“I don’t comment on contract status. Dennis is currently under contract at CNBC,” said Brian Steel, a spokesman for the network.

Reached by phone, Kneale also declined to comment for this item.

