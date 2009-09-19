Dennis Kneale Got Bumped For More Porn And Drug Documentaries

Why did Dennis Kneale lose his show?



Here’s how a rep from CNBC explains it:

Due to the incredible success of CNBC’s original documentaries like “House of Cards,” “Marijuana Inc: Inside America’s Pot Industry” and “Scam of the Century: Bernie Madoff & the $50 Billion Heist,” CNBC is committing additional resources and programming to its long form unit. Upcoming CNBC original documentaries include: “The New Age of Walmart” on September 23rd; “Coca-Cola: The Real Story Behind The Real Thing” on November 11th; and “Inside the Mind of Google” on December 3rd.

So basically Kneale doesn’t pull like porn and drug documentaries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.