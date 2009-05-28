Dennis Kneale: Drama And Conflict Help Fool People Into Learning

What’s the secret to CNBC’s success? Dennis Kneale sums it all up in this short clip made by author Keith Ferrazzi. Says Kneale, it’s all about creating “conflict, drama and struggle” to “fool” people into learning good concepts and goood information. Sounds right on. As we’ve said, CNBC’s approach is to create a WWF-like good guy/bad guy environment. We think the relatively polite Fox Biz should probably take a cue. And though “fooling” viewers sounds bad, think of it like how parents fool their kids into eating vegetables, by making them look pretty and adding lots of salt. It’s like that. (via CrossingWallStreet)



