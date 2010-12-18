Dennis Kneale: The Talent Has Offices At Fox, At CNBC Only Desks

Ujala Sehgal

Dennis Kneale, former CNBC anchor, now at Fox Business Network, loves to tweet. And now he’s using twitter to insult his old employer, CNBC.

Keale had a rocky career at CNBC, and moved to Fox Business last fall after failing to come up with a new contract at CNBC.

Now he’s getting in a shot over twitter.

Check out what he has to say about CNBC below:

Dennis Kneale tweet

