Dennis Hopper's 9-Year-Old Daughter Just Inherited $3 Million

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison



Legendary film actor Dennis Hopper wanted to make sure his young daughter would be taken care of after his 2010 death—despite the divorce battle he was fighting at the time.Hopper’s nine-year-old daughter Galen Grier just inherited $2.5 million in cash and $600,000 in property from her father’s estate, all of which will be placed in a trust according to TMZ.

And Hopper made sure Victoria Duffy, his estranged wife and Galen’s mother, would have no control over her daughter’s inheritance.

Duffy and Hopper were involved in a nasty divorce case that was not finalised prior to Hopper’s May 2010 death. The actor had prepared a pre nup that left his ex-wife, who he was married to for 13 years, with nothing.

SEE ALSO: The possible revenge plot that led to topless Kate Middleton photos being published >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.