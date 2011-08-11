HOUSE OF THE DAY: Dennis Hopper's Venice Loft Is Relisted With A $500,000 Price Chop

has hit the Venice real estate market again, this time with a fresh look and price.



According to property listing information, the home of the late actor, filmmaker and artist received new updates that were completed by architect Brian Murphy.

This 4,900-sq ft Hopper home was part of Hopper’s compound that included three separate, free-standing lofts that were designed by Frank Gehry and were known as the Three Little Pigs.

Hopper was best known for directing and appearing in “Easy Rider,” but was also an accomplished photographer and had an impressive modern art collection. He passed away in May 2010 from prostrate cancer. His home was then listed in July 2010 for $6,245,000. The price was chopped in late 2010 to $5,800,000 before the listing was removed.

The home was re-listed in July 2011 and recently had another price chop. Hopper’s estate is now down $500,000 to $5,995,000. Although the compound has 10,125 square feet of living space, median Venice home values have dropped 7.5 per cent year-over-year.

The industrial-style home includes 7 beds and 9 bathrooms and features high ceilings, exposed beams, floating staircases and enormous windows. Other home amenities include a lap pool and pool house, and convenient location near Main Street and Abbot Kinney.

This post originally appeared at Zillow.

