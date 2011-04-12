Dennis Gartman: Suddenly, This Looks Like An "Ominous Top"

Suddenly, the market is looking ugly, notes Dennis Gartman in his morning note:



THE S&P FUTURE: An Ominous Top?: It’s been a bull market of incredible magnitude for several months, but now the market is showing signs of internal weakness as the RSI makes several lower highs and as the index itself seems to have stalled well below its previous top. Be careful if bullish; be very, very careful.

