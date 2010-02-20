Dennis Gartman: Germany And Greece Are Just A Couple Of Five-Year Olds

takes time out today in his Gartman Letter to discuss the ongoing fight between Germany and Greece, and how basically the two countries have been reduced to school-yard taunts.

First, Greece yells at Germany about World War II and thinks it deserves reparations. Says Greek Parliament member Margaritis Tzimas:



How does Germany have the cheek to denounce us over our finances when it has still not paid compensation for Greece’s war victims? There are still Greeks weeping for their lost brothers.

And then Nikos Papaconstantinou shouts about Germany’s own finances:

“As if we didn’t know that Germany inflated the value of its gold reserves to get into the euro.”

