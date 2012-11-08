DENNIS GARTMAN: Here's The Real Reason Mitt Romney Lost

Photo: AP

Dennis Gartman, the publisher of the widely-read “Gartman Letter,” writes in today’s newsletter that he was wrong by predicting that Romney would win the election “quite handily.” However, this is where Gartman thinks Romney failed (emphasis ours):



“We were never confident of Gov. Romney as a candidate until his stellar performance in the first debate and at that point we were won over. In the following weeks, he did well and the political winds were at his back, but he failed badly in taking the President to task for the bungled horrific events in Libya and Benghazi and he failed even more miserably in allowing the Obama campaign staff to paint him as a heartless, money-grubbing, auto industry killing arch capitalist out of touch with the average American. He is a fine, decent, wise man and deserves better than what has befallen him.”

In the letter, Gartman says he believes Romney could have pulled off a win had it not been for Hurricane Sandy last week. What’s more is he thinks that the storm benefitted Obama making him “appear Presidential.”

Gartman also notes that he believes Obama also won the election by attacking Romney’s wealth “as a detriment.”

