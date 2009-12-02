Dennis Gartman's Fund Has Been A Disaster

Dennis Gartman surely talks a good game and makes great T.V.



Yet his trading newsletter has always been pretty vague, and his trading record uncertain as a result.

Not anymore.

The Globe and Mail tears into Gartman’s horrible performance year to date, as measured by abysmal performance of his exchange-traded fund ‘Horizons AlphaPro Gartman ETF’.

Vox: The fund launch was well-timed, coming as it did just as stocks were about to start one of the greatest runs of all time. Mr. Gartman’s investors, though, are down. The units, sold to investors for $10 a few months ago, closed at $9.12 on Friday, giving the ETF a market cap of about $52.5-million.

Now, we have to be fair: For starters, about 50 cents of the purchase price was eaten up in underwriting fees. We can’t blame Mr. Gartman for that.

And the net asset value of the fund is, as of the most recent calculation, $9.35. So while investors are down about 9 per cent, Mr. Gartman’s picks have only cost them 3 per cent.

But the market is up 30 per cent since the fund launched. What’s up with that? Mr. Gartman didn’t get back to me, but the people at Horizons AlphaPro tell me the fund is intended to be market neutral, meaning it won’t move with the market. Why? Because it’s long and short, and supposedly constructed in such a way that the market’s performance has no net effect on the returns. The only thing that does have an effect, in theory, is the manager’s skill. It may be early days, but Mr. Gartman’s performance has been found wanting.

He’s expected to return between 6 and 12 per cent regardless of the market. Eight months in, he’s nowhere near that. And by the way, I don’t see any mention of market neutral in the prospectus, and I don’t recall Mr. Gartman being a market-neutral enthusiast, although he hedges many of his trades.

Read the whole Gartman take-down here.

(Via The Big Picture)

