Dennis Gartman Has Quit Being A Gold Bull

Dennis Gartman was one of the earliest advocates of the successful “buy gold priced in euros” trade that did so well for most of the first half of the year.



But he’s officially off that bandwagon, in case you hadn’t heard.

On Fast Money this evening, the famed trader and newsletter writer wrote about how the gold bulls all hate him now, after he ditched their favourite trade.

