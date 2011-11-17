DENNIS GARTMAN: 'God Bless Income Disparity'

Dennis Gartman gave a blistering defence of income inequality in this week’s Gartman Letter (via Neil Hume on FT Alphaville).



The economist describes an encounter in Toronto when a reporter asked him a “left of centre” question about inequality.

Gartman says his answer “caught the reporter wholly off guard,” for he didn’t give the standard, political response. Here’s what he said instead:

We celebrate income disparity and we applaud the growing margins between the bottom 20% of American society and the upper 20% for it is evidence of what has made America a great country. It is the chance to have a huge income… to make something of one’s self; to begin a business and become a millionaire legally and on one’s own that separates the US from most other nations of the world. Do we feel bad for the growing gap between the rich and the poor in the U.S.? Of course not; we celebrate it, for we were poor once and we are reasonably wealthy now. We did it on our own, by the sheer dint of will, tenacity, street smarts and the like. That is why immigrants come to the U.S.: to join the disparate income earners at the upper levels of society and to leave poverty behind. Income inequality? Give us a break. God bless income disparity and those who have succeeded, and shame upon the OWS crowd who take us to task for our success and wallow in their own failure. Income disparity? Feh! What we despise is government that imposes rules that prohibit or make it difficult to make even more money; to employ even more people; to give even more sums to the charities of our choice. That is what we despise… oh, and next question please.

