Dennis Gartman: Canada Is Killing It, Here's Why

In this morning’s Gartman Letter, analyst Dennis Gartman expresses his true love for Canada in a way we’ve never seen before.



Perhaps its the afterglow of the Winter Olympics in Vancouver or the 5.0% growth in GDP during Q409; either way, there’s plenty of reason to be going ga-ga for Canada:

As stated, fourth quarter GDP of 2009 rose a reported 5.0%, crushing analysts expectations.

Unemployment is falling

Their hockey team ultimately kicked our asses.

The Canadian Dollar is holding strong amidst other currencies.

Non-farm payrolls are rising.

Sounds good to us, eh.

