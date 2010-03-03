Dennis Gartman: Canada Is Killing It, Here's Why

In this morning’s Gartman Letter, analyst Dennis Gartman expresses his true love for Canada in a way we’ve never seen before.
Perhaps its the afterglow of the Winter Olympics in Vancouver or the 5.0% growth in GDP during Q409; either way, there’s plenty of reason to be going ga-ga for Canada:
- As stated, fourth quarter GDP of 2009 rose a reported 5.0%, crushing analysts expectations.
- Unemployment is falling
- Their hockey team ultimately kicked our asses.
- The Canadian Dollar is holding strong amidst other currencies.
- Non-farm payrolls are rising.
Sounds good to us, eh.
