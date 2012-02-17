Here's What Dennis Crowley's Next Startup Will Look Like

Photo: gwarcita

Dennis Crowley has cofounded two successful startups. The first, Dodgeball, was acquired by Google. The second, Foursquare, is growing quickly with 15 million downloads, 100 employees, and about $80 million raised.Both of his startups have been named after sports. That isn’t a coincidence.



As an undergraduate at Syracuse University, Crowley and two of his friends blogged about their social lives. The used the university’s free web space to host their stories, but that was taken away when they graduated.

Crowley and his friends bought a domain where they could continue to post their stories. They ultimately purchased Dodgeball.com because they enjoyed playing it together at school.

“There were three things we did a lot of in college,” says Crowley. “We played a lot of wiffleball, but we couldn’t get Wiffleball.com. We played a lot of foursquare, but we couldn’t get Foursquare. And we played a lot of dodgeball, and Dodgeball was the one name we could get.”

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Crowley stick with the trend and start Wiffleball.com once he masters Foursquare.

Now, what will Wiffleball.com look like? We asked Crowley what he’d pursue if he wasn’t working on Foursquare.

“Before the Foursquare stuff I was prototyping how to make games for skiing and how to make games for running,” says Crowley. “How do you encourage people to ski all the trails on the mountain instead of just one trail?

“I did a lot of experiments with social TV. If you have a Super Bowl party and more of the people watch the Twitter stream than the game, how do you tie those things together?

“There are a ton of problems I’d love to go out and solve, but I feel like I need to get this one (location/Foursquare) solved first before I move on to any of the others.”

