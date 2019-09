Congratulations to Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley for making the cover of Wired U.K.



“THE NEW KING” of social media.

Still think Foursquare isn’t a big deal?

Check out Crowley’s Flickr for some good commentary and back story.

Don’t miss: The Fabulous Life Of Dennis Crowley, The Most Wanted Man In Silicon Valley

