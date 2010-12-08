Dennis Crowley Wanted To Call Dodgeball "Foursquare"

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley always wanted to call Dodgeball — his first mobile-location startup — “Foursquare,” he just said at AllThingsD’s mobile conference. But the Foursquare domain name was taken at the time.



Funny thing is, foursquare.com was taken this time around, too, but he and cofounder Naveen Selvadurai got creative and registered playfoursquare.com. It wasn’t until they got funded that they bought foursquare.com.

