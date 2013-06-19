INSTANT MBA: It's Always Better To Overcommunicate

Today’s advice comes from Dennis Crowley, CEO and co-Founder of Foursquare, via The New York Times:

“I learned early on not to feel badly about reaching out for help, and not to feel embarrassed about saying that you’re in over your head. We have a fantastic group of investors, and I’ve always felt comfortable asking for guidance. Early on, everyone in the organisation became really comfortable with the idea that if there’s something you can’t do, just talk to someone about it or find someone to help you.”

Crowley learned in the early days of starting Foursquare about the importance of overcommunicating, whether it’s seeking or providing help to others. He says that explaining the same thing several times can help minimize misunderstanding and making yourself available opens up channels for feedback and communication.

“We’ve been working in this space for a long time, and it’s taken me a while to realise that just because I understand things doesn’t mean that everyone else understands them. In our company meetings, I’ll say things that sound repetitive, but you have to do that. You have to make sure that everyone is on the same page.”

