Foursquare Co-Founder Dennis Crowley Open To Acquisition

Foursquare co-founder Dennis Crowley said he expects his company to remain independent for another year, but he was only interested in building out the Foursquare service — not necessarily taking the company public.



“The only thing we want to do is build a product,” Crowley said. “If we do it independently that’s great, if we do it as part of a company that’s another story.”

Crowley said he still expects the company to remain independent for another year. But he said he was only interested in building out and expanding Foursquare internationally as quickly as possible.

The company has survived onslaughts from Facebook and other applications that have duct-taped location-based check-ins to the main application. Crowley said the whole experience had helped the Foursquare team become more confident.

“I think because we had that specific focus, we have a very narrow focus on building things that help people experience the real world,” he said. “I use Facebook all the time, but i’m not a believer that they’re gonna do better than everything else on the Internet.”

Foursquare launched Radar, which automatically notifies you when your friends are nearby, earlier this month. The app now has more than 10 million users, Crowley said. Around half of Foursquare’s users are outside of the United States, he said.

