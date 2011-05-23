Dennis Crowley: "I Am NOT Holding Naveen's Arm In That Gap Ad"

Photo: Mashable

When Dennis Crowley refused to give TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington any updates about Foursquare’s fundraising or acquisition status, he began ripping on him for his infamous national Gap ad this past winter.”Is modelling taking up a lot of your time?” Arrington asks. “How much makeup do you have on in that picture?”



“My hair is gelled and I have a lot of makeup on,” Crowley admits. “But I am NOT holding Naveen’s arm in that picture!”

He notes that his mum thought that was funny about the ad though.

