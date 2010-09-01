Dennis Crowley, Fred Wilson, Lockhart Steele, And Mary-Kate Olsen Party Together In The Hamptons

On Saturday, the network of socialite-watching blogs Guest of a Guest and blogging network Curbed joined forces to throw a huge party at Crow’s Nest in the Hamptons for a mix of techies, socialites, and straight-up celebrities.One of the reasons we keep hearing for why New York tech will never compete with Silicon Valley tech is that the money-worshipers in NYC don’t think working at a startup is cool.
Anyone who thinks that’s still true should head over to Guest of a Guest and check out some photos of the party. As Guest of a Guest’s Sarah Kunst asked: “when else do Fred Wilson and Mary Kate Olsen hang at the same campfire?”
Good question. Here, courtesy of Guest of a Guest founder and editor Rachelle Hruska, are some other shots of the event:
