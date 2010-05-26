Dennis Crowley: Here's How Foursquare Will Fight Off Facebook, Twitter, And Google

Last week, at Startup2010, Dennis Crowley of location-based startup Foursquare sat down with us for an extensive interview about:



why he sold his first company to Google and how he felt when Google destroyed it

how Foursquare came about,

how Foursquare plans to fight off Twitter, Facebook, and Google

how big Foursquare can get

how Foursquare is scoring partnerships with media companies and corporations such as Bravo, New York Times and Starbucks.

Bonus: What Is Foursquare And How Do I Use It?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

