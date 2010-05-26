US

Dennis Crowley: Here's How Foursquare Will Fight Off Facebook, Twitter, And Google

Henry Blodget

Last week, at Startup2010, Dennis Crowley of location-based startup Foursquare sat down with us for an extensive interview about:

  • why he sold his first company to Google and how he felt when Google destroyed it
  • how Foursquare came about,
  • how Foursquare plans to fight off Twitter, Facebook, and Google
  • how big Foursquare can get
  • how Foursquare is scoring partnerships with media companies and corporations such as Bravo, New York Times and Starbucks.

Bonus: What Is Foursquare And How Do I Use It?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

