Dennis Crowley: Here's How Foursquare Will Fight Off Facebook, Twitter, And Google

Last week, at Startup2010, Dennis Crowley of location-based startup Foursquare sat down with us for an extensive interview about:
- why he sold his first company to Google and how he felt when Google destroyed it
- how Foursquare came about,
- how Foursquare plans to fight off Twitter, Facebook, and Google
- how big Foursquare can get
- how Foursquare is scoring partnerships with media companies and corporations such as Bravo, New York Times and Starbucks.
Bonus: What Is Foursquare And How Do I Use It?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
