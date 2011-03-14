9-Year-Old Girl Beats Foursquare CEO At... Foursquare

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

At Austin’s SXSW conference, Foursquare set up a foursquare court, and co-founder and CEO Dennis Crowley lost — to a 9-year-old girl.The girl had never heard of Foursquare, the app, but enjoyed the game. She even played barefoot.



“She taunts you, too, that’s the worst part,” Crowley said. Added Foursquare investor Fred Wilson on his Tumblr, “a trash talking nine year old is badass.” Indeed.

CNN has the adorable story.

