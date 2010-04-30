Sorry Dennis Crowley, You Are NOT One Of The World's 100 Most Influential People

Check-In On The Awesome Life Of Foursquare Founder Dennis Crowley →

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley was in the running to be one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, but the good people at Time came to their senses, and did not include him on the list.Worry not, Dennis. If Foursquare’s growth takes off like you think it could, then you should be on there in a few years.



The tech luminaries that did make the list: Steve Jobs, CEO Apple, Elon Musk, CEO Tesla, and Tim Westergren founder of Pandora.

See Also: The Fabulous Life Of Dennis Crowley, The Most Wanted Man In Silicon Valley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.