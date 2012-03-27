Denmark Has Agreed On An Incredibly Ambitious Green Energy Plan

Photo: ~ Marjolein ~ via flickr

Last week we wrote about Germany’s incredibly large push to shift its energy sector towards renewable sources.That move, worth 8% of its yearly GDP, aims to result in Germany getting 80% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050.



But another European country agreed to an even more audacious plan this week.

Denmark’s plan is for 35% of energy to come from renewables by 2020, Business Green reported yesterday. Crucially, half of that number is hope to come from wind power — an aim that will continue until 2050, when the country aims to have all of its energy coming from renewables.

“Denmark will once again be the global leader in the transition to green energy,” Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Building, Martin Lidegaard said. “This will prepare us for a future with increasing prices for oil and coal. Moreover, it will create some of the jobs that we need so desperately, now and in the coming years.”

