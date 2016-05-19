Denmark just issued a glowing review of the F-35

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike

Danish officials recently issued the results of a long and intensive evaluation, concluding that the F-35 Joint Strike fighter beat out the F-18 Hornet and the Eurofighter Typhoon as the nation’s best strategic, economic, industrial, and military replacement for their ageing fleet of F-16s.

The Danish acknowledged that their F-16s were reaching the end of their lifespan, noting that they will have been operational for 40 years in a longer report on the aircraft’s respective capabilities.

As a result of their findings, the Danish Prime Minister and Defence Ministers are recommending the nation buy 27 of the Joint Strike Fighters at a price around $3 billion. Though the F-35 has frequently taken a hammering in the press for the program’s cost and time overruns, the order from Denmark make shows that it still has bright prospects as an export.

Additionally, the F-35 handily outperformed the other jets in the evaluation carried out by a wide range of experts. The graphic below shows the F-35 beating the jets out in all military aspects.

So the F-35 proved to be the most survivable, effective on missions, and compatible with weapons systems of the future. Only in the area of risk did the F-35 narrowly lose out to the F-18, whose service with other forces around the world means that it’s risks have largely been addressed, according to the Danish report.

Danish Ministry of Defence The brackets alongside the bars on this graph indicate the potential for cost overruns throughout the life of the plane.

The Danish officials cited the F-35’s stealthy design and advanced sensors and equipment as increasing the survivability of the plane when under attack from enemies.

Importantly, despite the F-35 costing significantly more than a single F-18 or Eurofighter, Danish officials concluded that they could buy fewer of the F-35s, ultimately saving money.

Several factors contribute to the F-35’s low cost over the lifetime of the project. The F-35 is designed to fly more hours than the F-18, and it has an internal diagnostic system that makes maintenance easier.

The fact that the F-35 and Eurofighter are single seaters also save on hours needed to instruct the pilots.

“The F-35 Lightning II will help ensure Denmark’s national security, and also positions Danish industry to capture long-term work throughout the life of the program,” a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin said.

Denmark would join the UK, Australia, Turkey, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Israel, South Korea and Japan as customers for the US-made F-35.

