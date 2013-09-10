Rich, High-Society San Francisco Lady Says The New Breed Of Tech Billionaires Bore The Hell Out Of Her

Vanity Fair has a story coming in its next issue about tech millionaires and billionaires moving into a very expensive section of San Francisco that was previously home to old-money types.

It teased the story this morning with an excerpt.

For the most part it seems like the new tech people are getting along with the older, well-to-do folks. But, there’s always an exception.

Denise Hall, a “San Francisco society doyenne,” is not thrilled about her new neighbours.

Here’s her sneering take down of the new tech class that’s taking over San Francisco:

“They bore the hell out of me … They’re one-dimensional and can only talk about one thing. I’m used to brilliant men in my life who leave their work, and they have many other interests. New people eventually will learn how to live. When they learn how to live, I would love to meet them.”

She does like Marissa Mayer though! “Marissa is something which I like. Marissa has a handsome husband, in love, beautifully dressed, a lady. I don’t go for this slob culture — leave me alone.”

