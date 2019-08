Swimsuitsforall, an online swimsuit retailer for curvy women, teamed up with model Denise Bidot to make a bold statement about body acceptance. In a completely un-retouched video, Bidot encourages women to not apologise or feel shame for their bodies.

Video courtesy of swimsuitsforall



