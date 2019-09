Following contributions from Alec Baldwin, Eliza Dushku and Family Guy’s Seth McFarlane, Rescue Me‘s Denis Leary stars in Hulu’s latest TV commercial, to be aired during this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. Now that Disney’s a Hulu part-owner, will Miley Cyrus star next?



