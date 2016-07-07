Jaguars running back Denard Robinson was in a bizarre incident where he was found sleeping in his car as it sank into a pond

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson was involved in a bizarre roadside incident over the weekend when police reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel of his car at 4:22 a.m. as it was sinking into a retention pond off the side of the road.

According to ESPN, Robinson and a female passenger were both asleep in the car when authorities found it, and had to be helped free. Though the car was ultimately totaled, police determined that Robinson was not impaired, and thus he was not charged with a DUI.

On Twitter, Robinson said he should not have been out driving so late and noted that he was tired.

The Jaguars told ESPN that they were aware of Robinson’s single-car accident, and glad he wasn’t injured.

It seems likely that Robinson simply pulled over to the side of the road to get some rest. How his car wound up sinking into a pond is a mystery. If nothing else, he’s certainly lucky the cops found him when they did.

