The best game-tying goal on a flying backheel this year was scored by a goalie

Tony Manfred
Martin hansen goalie goalFox Sports

The European soccer season is only a few days old, and we already have a goal of the season candidate.

Martin Hansen, the goalie for ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie, scored a 95th-minute equaliser on Tuesday to earn his team a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven.

His finish was incredible. He started his run outside the box, got his foot on the cross, and back-heeled it with pace into the far corner while jumping through the air.

Amazing (more below):


He somehow gets it through a wall of PSV defenders:

Goalie goalPlay GIFFox Sports

A closer view:

Martin hansenPlay GIFFox Sports

He was mobbed by his teammates:

Martin hansenFox Sports

NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The historic 1996 Chicago Bulls championship team

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.