The best game-tying goal on a flying backheel this year was scored by a goalie

The European soccer season is only a few days old, and we already have a goal of the season candidate.
Martin Hansen, the goalie for ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie, scored a 95th-minute equaliser on Tuesday to earn his team a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven.
His finish was incredible. He started his run outside the box, got his foot on the cross, and back-heeled it with pace into the far corner while jumping through the air.
Amazing (more below):
He somehow gets it through a wall of PSV defenders:
A closer view:
He was mobbed by his teammates:
