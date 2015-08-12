The best game-tying goal on a flying backheel this year was scored by a goalie

The European soccer season is only a few days old, and we already have a goal of the season candidate.

Martin Hansen, the goalie for ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie, scored a 95th-minute equaliser on Tuesday to earn his team a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven.

His finish was incredible. He started his run outside the box, got his foot on the cross, and back-heeled it with pace into the far corner while jumping through the air.

Amazing (more below):





He somehow gets it through a wall of PSV defenders:

A closer view:

He was mobbed by his teammates:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.