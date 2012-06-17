2012 Democratic Campaign To Kick Off In Charlotte

The Democratic Party announced Tuesday that it has chosen Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2012 national convention.



Charlotte beat out St. Louis, Cleveland, and Minneapolis for the honour of launching President Obama’s 2012 re-election bid. Obama won North Carolina in the 2008 presidential election.

The Republicans will host their 2012 convention in Tampa, Fla.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.