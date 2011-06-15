Dems Hope Returning Huma Will Convince Weiner To Finally Step Down

Photo: zennie62 via Flikr

Democrats in Congress—livid that Weinergate is still in the headlines for the third week straight—are hoping that Anthony Weiner will finally be convinced to quit when his wife returns to the country tomorrow, National Journal is reporting.Huma Abedin has been travelling in Africa and the Middle East with her boss, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, since last Wednesday. Ms. Abedin is reportedly in the early stages of pregnancy..



Weiner has faced calls to resign from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and many other Democrats. President Barack Obama said Monday night that if he were Weiner, he would resign.

“We’re hearing he might resign in a couple of days,” Democratic Representative Carolyn McCarthy told National Journal. “He’s waiting for his wife to come home. That’s what we’re hearing from his friends.”

