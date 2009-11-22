DEMS GET 60 VOTES ON HEALTHCARE

The Democrats just passed a HUGE hurdle in their effort to reform the nation’s healthcare system.



Arkansas Senator Blance Lambert Lincoln confirmed she would vote to bring the measure to debate on the floor. Ostensibly this is a procedurial vote, but it’s actually everything, since one the measure comes for debate, Democrats only need 50 votes, which should be a relatively easy hurdle to come.

