Healthcare Reform Is One Step Closer To Reality After Huge 1:00 AM Vote Gets To 60

at around 1:00 AM, when they managed to get their 60 votes together in support of healthcare reform.



Technically it’s not the final vote, just one of these key procedural votes, but it was the one where they needed every single last member of the caucus to vote ‘aye.’

Next step: an official vote sometime this week int he Senate, and then a reconciliation between the Senate’s version of healthcare reform and that from The House.

