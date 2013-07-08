MILITARY'S TOP GENERAL: Edward Snowden's Leaks Have Undermined US Relationships

Gen. Martin Dempsey, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Dempsey: Snowden’s disclosures have undermined ‘importance of trust’ with other countries



WASHINGTON (AP) — The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman says NSA leaker Edward Snowden’s disclosures about U.S. surveillance programs have undermined U.S. relationships with other countries and affected what he calls “the importance of trust.”

Gen. Martin Dempsey told CNN’s “State of the Union” in an interview broadcast Sunday that the U.S. will “work our way back. But it has set us back temporarily.”

Russian officials say Snowden has been stuck in the transit area of a Moscow airport since arriving on a flight from Hong Kong two weeks ago.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua have offered asylum.

The head of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Rogers, told CNN that he “absolutely” thinks that one of the countries will give Snowden travel documents.

Rogers said the U.S. should look at trade agreements with the nations that are offering asylum “to send a very clear message that we won’t put up with this kind of behaviour.”

Sen. Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he wasn’t surprised that those three nations were offering asylum. “They like sticking it to the United States,” Menendez told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He also mentioned re-examining U.S. trade policies and foreign aid to any country that might take in Snowden.

“Clearly such acceptance of Snowden to any country … is going to put them directly against the United States, and they need to know that,” he said.

